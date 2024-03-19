PHOTO GALLLERY: Village Super Market Opens Innovative ShopRite in New Jersey

Old Bridge, N.J., now has a state-of-the-art ShopRite store and an inspired shopping experience.

Village Super Market Inc. has opened its newest full-service ShopRite store, located in the Glenwood Green Shopping Plaza at the intersection of Route 9 and Schulmeister Road, in Old Bridge, N.J.

The 80,000-square-foot store, which incorporates area residents’ input in its design, provides a curated, elevated shopping experience. Specialty features include Ruby Foo’s Asian fusion meals and sushi; Shuk Kosher Kitchen, with certified kosher grab-and-go meals; a Global Flavors Aisle destination with foods from around the world; and the Knight’s Loft Café.

Fellow Village Super Market brands Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market are also incorporated throughout the store. This includes:

A Fairway Artisanal Cheese Department, with a Master Cheesemonger to hand-select cheeses from around the world;

Fairway Market’s Signature Olive Bar, featuring 30-plus varieties of olives and pickles;

Gourmet Garage's soups; and

A Fairway Market Coffee Bar.

The much-anticipated state-of-the-art supermarket replaces the previous ShopRite of Old Bridge.

Meanwhile, Village Super Market recently reported its results for the second quarter ended Jan. 27. Net income was $14.5 million, an increase of 18% compared with $12.3 million in the second quarter of the prior year. Sales rose 2.1% and same-store sales climbed 2.2%. Same-store digital sales surged by 12%.

Springfield, N.J.-based Village Super Market, a member of Wakefern Food Corp., operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets in New Jersey, New York and eastern Pennsylvania, as well as four specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market brands in Manhattan. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern is the nation's largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises more than 40 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets. Wakefern is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.