PHOTO GALLLERY: Village Super Market Opens Innovative ShopRite in New Jersey

Old Bridge location features thousands of premium and specialty items, global flavors, and NYC-area favorite brands
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
ShopRite of Old Bridge
Old Bridge, N.J., now has a state-of-the-art ShopRite store and an inspired shopping experience.

Village Super Market Inc. has opened its newest full-service ShopRite store, located in the Glenwood Green Shopping Plaza at the intersection of Route 9 and Schulmeister Road, in Old Bridge, N.J.

The 80,000-square-foot store, which incorporates area residents’ input in its design, provides a curated, elevated shopping experience. Specialty features include Ruby Foo’s Asian fusion meals and sushi; Shuk Kosher Kitchen, with certified kosher grab-and-go meals; a Global Flavors Aisle destination with foods from around the world; and the Knight’s Loft Café.

Fellow Village Super Market brands Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market are also incorporated throughout the store. This includes:

  • A Fairway Artisanal Cheese Department, with a Master Cheesemonger to hand-select cheeses from around the world;

  • Fairway Market’s Signature Olive Bar, featuring 30-plus varieties of olives and pickles;

  • Gourmet Garage's soups; and

  • A Fairway Market Coffee Bar.

The much-anticipated state-of-the-art supermarket replaces the previous ShopRite of Old Bridge.

Meanwhile, Village Super Market recently reported its results for the second quarter ended Jan. 27. Net income was $14.5 million, an increase of 18% compared with $12.3 million in the second quarter of the prior year. Sales rose 2.1% and same-store sales climbed 2.2%. Same-store digital sales surged by 12%. 

Springfield, N.J.-based Village Super Market, a member of Wakefern Food Corp., operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets in New Jersey, New York and eastern Pennsylvania, as well as four specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market brands in Manhattan. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern is the nation's largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises more than 40 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets. Wakefern is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

ShopRite of Old Bridge Photo Gallery

  • ShopRite of Old Bridge
    The produce department boasts a colorful bounty of organics, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, and specialty grapes and berries.
  • ShopRite of Old Bridge
    Customers can get lobster and shrimp steamed at no charge in the seafood department.
  • ShopRite of Old Bridge
    The new store was designed with a focus on sustainability and a refrigeration system that reduces the store’s carbon footprint by half.
  • ShopRite of Old Bridge
    The from-scratch fresh bakery offers store-made bread, cakes and pastries.
  • ShopRite of Old Bridge
    The floral department offers wide array of fresh bouquets and arrangements.
  • ShopRite of Old Bridge
    ShopRite surveyed local residents for feedback on what they wanted in the new store.
  • ShopRite of Old Bridge
    The coffee section incorporates the popular Fairway Market brand.
  • ShopRite of Old Bridge
    The ShopRite of Old Bridge, N.J., held its grand-opening celebration on March 17.
