Phillips Bake & Serve Seafood Flatbreads

Now seafood lovers can get dinner on the table in 20 minutes or less with Phillips Foods’ line of restaurant-inspired seafood flatbreads. Handmade with premium seafood and chef-crafted recipes, the flatbreads can serve as a meal for one or a shareable appetizer for more. The flash-frozen heat-and-serve line currently comes in two varieties: Clam Oreganata Flatbread, an update on the classic Italian appetizer, featuring wild-harvested sea clams in a base of cream cheese and sour cream layered over a flatbread and seasoned with oregano, garlic and parsley, with generous portions of parmesan, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and Sriracha Shrimp Flatbread, offering a flavorful blend of sriracha sauce and honey for an ideal balance of savory and sweet, with each flatbread loaded with shrimp in a blend of sour cream and parmesan, Monterey jack and cream cheeses, and seasoned with jalapeño peppers, garlic and sea salt. The suggested retail price range is $9.99-$10.99 for an 8.9-ounce package of the Shrimp Sriracha Flatbread or a 8.4-ounce package of the Clam Oreganata Flatbread. Each has a two-year frozen shelf life from the date of production.