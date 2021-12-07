PFMA Adds 3 Members to Board

At its 2021 Annual Conference board meeting in June, the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) welcomed three new members to its board of directors: Mike Mammone, senior director of customer experience for the Robesonia, Pa., division of Keene, N.H.-based C&S Wholesale Grocers, who was named board secretary, and Bill Lipsky, VP of merchandising at Shop ’n Save Pittsburgh for Providence, R.I.-based UNFI, and Chuck Tullis, SVP at Hanover, Pa.-based Utz Quality Foods, as members at large.

PFMA is led by a 37-member board of directors including retail and associate members. The volunteer group shapes the association’s agenda. Members are elected to unlimited three-year terms.

“We are thankful to have a strong and active PFMA board. The additions of Mike, Bill and Chuck and the experience they bring to the board will benefit the association and its membership,” noted PFMA President and CEO Alex Baloga. “Thank you to our new and current members for their dedication and guidance.”

Mammone replaces Meg Mitchell, VP of customer experience at C&S. He joined the company in October 2019 as senior director of business development, overseeing growth for the Grocers Supply division. Before joining C&S, he spent 30 years with Supervalu/UNFI where he rose through the ranks in the areas of GM/HBC, retail pricing, real estate, finance, credit, business development and sales. Mammone previously worked with UNFI as director of sales for the western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Eastern Ohio markets.