C&S Upgrades Its Cloud Communication Solution

C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. has upgraded to the next generation of RingCentral MVP that includes RingCentral Video to ensure seamless operations for its thousands of employees across nearly every state. RingCentral Video is a replacement for the earlier-generation RingCentral Meetings, enabling a fast, unified, open and trusted video meeting experience.

“RingCentral MVP seamlessly enabled C&S to continue our business operations throughout the pandemic,” said Philippe Bourdon, VP of infrastructure at C&S. “Our employees were able to effectively communicate with each other and our customers to ensure that we helped feed our communities during this challenging time. We are very pleased with the RingCentral platform, especially with its ability to use any device, in any mode, from anywhere. Now with the MVP upgrade, which includes RingCentral Video, we’re able to give our employees a more integrated approach to team messaging, video meetings and cloud phone system experience in a single application.”

With Message Video Phone (MVP) capabilities, including business voice, SMS and fax, tightly integrated, RingCentral MVP enables businesses to communicate and work effectively across every mode of communication without losing context.

“We are looking forward to leveraging the RingCentral MVP upgrade with the new RingCentral Video feature,” added Bourdon. “The ability to easily switch a live video meeting between devices with a single click is a game changer for our fast-paced workforce. Having these types of technologies can help take our business to the next level.”

C&S services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 137,000-plus products. The Keene, N.H.-based company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.