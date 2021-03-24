Advertisement
03/24/2021

California C&S Warehouse Workers Ratify 7-Year Contract

Teamsters Local 439 members vote overwhelmingly in favor of agreement
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Bridget Goldschmidt profile picture
Along with strong language to address job security, the contract ratified by Teamsters Local 439 members includes annual wage increases, an incentive program for attendance and a $2,000 signing bonus.

Workers at a C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in California voted by a more than three-to-one margin to ratify a seven-year contract on March 19. The new agreement covers more than 600 workers represented by Teamsters Local 439.

“I’ve been at C&S for over 20 years, and this is by far the best contract I’ve ever seen,” said Alex Carrillo, a 21-year forklift driver at C&S and a union steward for Stockton, California-based Local 439. “This contract is going to be able to take care of workers and their families. We have been through a lot with the company, and we finally feel like we got a big win. We’re all very excited.”  

Along with strong language to address job security, the contract includes annual wage increases, an incentive program for attendance and a $2,000 signing bonus.

“This is a major victory for our members at C&S,” said Steve Vairma, Teamsters warehouse division director. “This contract shows what Teamsters can achieve when we stand together to fight for a common goal. I commend Local 439 for their dedication to their members and congratulate C&S workers for their commitment to secure a better future.”

Based in Washington, D.C., the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

C&S services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 137,000-plus products. The company is No. 14 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.

