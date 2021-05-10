Due to popular demand, Perdue has brought back its limited-time-only Perdue ThanksNuggets ahead of Turkey Day. In 2020, the item sold out online in record time -- less than three minutes. This year, for the first time ever, the No Antibiotics Ever white breast turkey meat nuggets with sweet potato-flavored breading are available in retail grocery stores nationwide so more folks can enjoy the holiday-themed item. A 22-ounce package retailing for a suggested $9.99 is now available in the frozen sections of select stores across the country.