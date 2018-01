For Millennial moms who crave convenience, Perdue has introduced Perdue Fresh Cuts chicken breasts, designed to save up to 30 minutes of prep and cleanup time. The pre-cut boneless, skinless chicken breasts can simply be added directly to a pot or pan, requiring no cleaning or cutting. The new product comes in three recipe-ready varieties: diced, strips and thin-sliced, with an SRP of $5.29 per pound.