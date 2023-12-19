Now available nationwide, Perdue’s Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings, available in Roasted, Hot N’ Spicy, and Lemon Pepper varieties, are the first ever at-home chicken wings specifically formulated for air frying, although they can also be prepared in an oven. The flavorful, mess-free frozen offering enables consumers to make restaurant-quality wings quickly and easily at home. Like all Perdue products, Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings are made from chicken raised without antibiotics, hormones or steroids; fed an all-vegetarian diet; and raised cage-free. A 22-ounce bag of any variety retails for a suggested $9.99, although retailer prices may vary. To mark the release, for a limited time and in limited quantities, the No. 1 brand of fresh chicken in the United States provided The Ultimate at Home Wing Kit, featuring everything needed to conveniently make wings at home, including an air fryer. The kit included a package of each new wing flavor, a 4-quart air fryer, a “Crispy Business” apron, one pair of tongs, a tote bag, and a coupon redeemable at participating retailers.