Peapod Expanding Meal Kits' Distribution in Northeastern U.S., Selection

Peapod, one of the nation's largest online grocers, is expanding meal kit distribution in the northeastern United States this fall while planning dozens of new options set to release through next spring.

The kits' availability is expanding in New England, and by next spring, all shoppers will be able to choose from among 40 new kits, including limited-edition Chicken Tinga Tacos by Chef Jon Zaragoza & Diet Coke, Vegan General Tso's Tofu by Chef Chloe Coscarelli and Glazed Beef Tenderloin Skewers, Cauliflower & Tabbouleh by Wildfire.

"The Peapod customer is busy, and they come to us because they're looking for a convenient and simplified option for grocery shopping," said Spencer Baird, SVP of merchandising for Peapod. "We want to take that a step further by having options to make their lives even easier, and through offering items that simplify the cooking process and provide shortcuts, we're helping them make the most of mealtimes. Customers who shop with Peapod can combine their weekly grocery shopping essentials with convenience cuts and meal kits, equipping them with everything they need to conquer a busy week."

Peapod also shared a list of favorite kits from market to market, the top three in each being:

New York/New Jersey

Zucchini Noodles with Veggie Primavera by Hunt's

Big Bowl Basil Chicken with Artichoke Hearts & Spinach Over Penne

Big Bowl Beef & Broccoli with Uncle Ben's Jasmine Rice

Chicago/Wisconsin

Big Bowl Beef & Broccoli with Jasmine Rice

Sweet & Savory Pork Tacos by Frontera

Carolina Pulled Pork by Zen of Slow Cooking

Pennsylvania

Bacon & Feta Topped Chicken Breast w/ Broccoli & Potatoes

Sweet & Savory Pork Tacos by Frontera

Chicken Pot Pie by Campbell's

Washington, D.C. region

Bacon & Feta Topped Chicken Breast w/ Broccoli & Potatoes

Big Bowl Beef & Broccoli with Uncle Ben's Jasmine Rice

Basil Chicken with Artichoke Hearts & Spinach Over Penne

Peapod has introduced more than 15 kits since the spring, with shoppers' reactions reported to be "overwhelmingly positive," consistently bringing about four- and five-star ratings. These include six varieties announced in February, and three made in collaboration with foodservice operator Lettuce Entertain You, which were revealed in April.

According to Peapod, its typical meal-kit buyer uses the service heavily, and a basket featuring a meal kit is 11 percent larger than the average basket.

Peapod is the grocery ecommerce arm of Ahold Delhaize USA, which is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.