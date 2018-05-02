Peapod Adds 6 Meal Kits

Online grocer Peapod has expanded its meal-kit line to include six new varieties, following a 104 percent increase in new customer purchases year over year and an average rating of 4.4 out of five stars.

The new varieties consist of three recipes from Peapod using popular store brands and fresh, seasonal ingredients, as well as three recipes developed in partnership with Campbell’s, Kraft Heinz and Barilla. Together, the six are Miso Sriracha Salmon with Noodles by Campbell's, Harvest Chicken Alfredo Baked Ziti by Kraft Heinz, Barilla Ready Pasta Gemelli with Chicken and Broccoli, Steak Chimichurri by Peapod, Mustard Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Baby Carrots & Sweet Potatoes by Peapod, and Penne Basil Chicken with Spinach & Artichoke hearts by Peapod.

Each kit contains pre-measured, pre-cut and pre-washed fresh ingredients, and can be added to a customer’s Peapod cart alongside other grocery and pantry essentials without any subscription or commitment required.

"We know that our customers enjoy a home-cooked meal, but also value shortcuts to help simplify the cooking process," said Spencer Baird, SVP of merchandising for Peapod. "In fact, according to a recent survey we conducted, ready-to-serve and -cook mixes are the most valued shortcut among home cooks with nearly one-third of adults planning to purchase a meal kit in 2018."

The new kits aren’t the first time the Skokie, Ill.-based subsidiary of Ahold Delhaize USA has partnered with other brands to develop unique kits. The etailer also teamed with Conagra Brands and celebrity chef Rick Bayless on three Frontera kits in 2017, Skinnytaste blogger and cookbook author Gina Homolka on a kit in 2016, and Campbell’s and Conagra on several kits the same year. Peapod launched its meal-kit program in 2014, with products featuring its own brands and in partnership with Barilla Pasta.