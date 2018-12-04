Peapod, Lettuce Entertain You Launch Cobranded Meal Kits

Inspired by the restaurants’ dishes, the new kits come in three varieties: Wildfire Beef Tenderloin with Couscous; Wildfire BBQ Bison Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes and Caramelized Onions; and Big Bowl Sweet and Sour Chicken. They mark the first collaboration between the Chicago-based online grocer and a restaurant.

To make at-home preparation easy, each kit comprises measured, washed and chopped ingredients. Chicago-, New York- and Washington, D.C.-area residents may order the new kits for home delivery beginning this month.

"As the demand for meal kits continues to increase, we are thrilled to collaborate with restaurants like Wildfire and Big Bowl," says Spencer Baird, SVP of merchandising for Peapod. "It was a natural progression to work with trusted and popular restaurants based right here in Peapod's hometown of Chicago, and we are excited for our customers to be able to make these delicious recipes right at home."

The new kits mark the ecommerce grocer's second move this week to make shopping and meal preparation easier for its customers. The Ahold Delhaize USA subsidiary yesterday announced plans to slash prices on thousands of popular groceries, provide special deals for certain products when purchased together, and even offer a more economical subscription option for unlimited free delivery.

While the new kits are the first partnership between Peapod and a foodservice operator, they’re not the first between the ecommerce grocer and a food brand. The etailer also teamed with Conagra Brands and celebrity chef Rick Bayless on three Frontera kits in 2017, Skinnytaste blogger and cookbook author Gina Homolka on a kit in 2016, and Campbell’s and Conagra on several kits the same year.

Peapod launched its meal-kit program in 2014, with products featuring its own brands and in partnership with Barilla Pasta.