Path to Purchase Institute Taps inMarket for Retailer Profile Data

Path to Purchase Institute (P2PI) and consumer engagement and insights leader inMarket have partnered to incorporate inMarket’s location-based loyalty and dwell time data into its members-only retailer profiles.

P2PI, a sister brand to Progressive Grocer, is a member community that works to elevate the entire consumer goods industry through winning strategies and industry best practices.

In partnership with inMarket, P2PI will provide exclusive, location-based retailer insights to its community, offering regularly updated retailer loyalty intelligence that will help its member companies plan their marketing strategies. Specifically, inMarket will be providing reports on loyalty and dwell time for more than 30 major retail chains in the United States, including Walmart, Kroger and Costco.

In its first report exclusive to P2PI, inMarket’s data scientists found that Walmart leads the nation in customer loyalty, with an index of 3.46, followed by Texas-based H-E-B (3.08) and Florida-based Publix (3.06).