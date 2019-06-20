Path to Purchase Institute Taps inMarket for Retailer Profile Data
Path to Purchase Institute (P2PI) and consumer engagement and insights leader inMarket have partnered to incorporate inMarket’s location-based loyalty and dwell time data into its members-only retailer profiles.
P2PI, a sister brand to Progressive Grocer, is a member community that works to elevate the entire consumer goods industry through winning strategies and industry best practices.
In partnership with inMarket, P2PI will provide exclusive, location-based retailer insights to its community, offering regularly updated retailer loyalty intelligence that will help its member companies plan their marketing strategies. Specifically, inMarket will be providing reports on loyalty and dwell time for more than 30 major retail chains in the United States, including Walmart, Kroger and Costco.
In its first report exclusive to P2PI, inMarket’s data scientists found that Walmart leads the nation in customer loyalty, with an index of 3.46, followed by Texas-based H-E-B (3.08) and Florida-based Publix (3.06).
In terms of average dwell time per visit, club stores Costco (41 minutes), BJ’s (38 minutes) and Sam’s Club (37.2 minutes) currently lead the nation, with ShopRite (37 minutes) scoring highest among non-club stores.
Path to Purchase Institute members can now view individual retailer snapshots that will be updated each quarter within the Market Position and Strategy Overview sections of retailer profiles on the P2PI site.
The inMarket location platform is built on first-party data from direct mobile app SDK integrations, reaching a comScore-verified 50 million active devices. inMarket’s core business is in delivering powerful, placed-based media to this audience, activating shoppers inside the store and throughout the path to purchase. Given its high degree of accuracy and massive scale, inMarket’s first-party data is also relied upon to measure the impact of major industry developments — like product launches, acquisitions or new advertising campaigns — on brick-and-mortar businesses. For example, inMarket reports have examined the effects of Amazon Lockers at Whole Foods and the success of the Impossible Whopper at Burger King.
“The inMarket platform is built with accuracy and actionability as its core focus. Whether it’s delivering media for our brand and agency partners or measuring the impact on visitation at real-world businesses, accuracy is absolutely critical,” said Cameron V. Peebles, CMO of inMarket. “With 100 percent first-party data and nearly 10 years of experience in location-based marketing, we’re the platform that people trust for deep analysis in real time. If you’re a P2PI member, it’s because you’re committed to truly understanding the behavior of the modern shopper. We’re excited to be a part of that, and to be working with P2PI in this capacity.”
The Path to Purchase Institute is a division of Chicago-based retail intelligence company EnsembleIQ, parent of Progressive Grocer.