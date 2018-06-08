Path to Purchase Institute Makes Joining Easier for Emerging Brands

Progressive Grocer sister the Path to Purchase Institute – a member-based organization that brings the marketplace to brands, retailers and solution providers through industry best practices, unparalleled content, competitive intelligence and community – announced the launch of a new membership tier specifically designed for emerging companies and brands.

The new tier will allow standalone companies that meet P2PI’s emerging company and brand criteria to enjoy the same benefits as larger member companies, including:

Member status to an exclusive community of more than 400 companies and tens of thousands of professionals.

Participation in member-only industry share groups, forums and councils that explore best practices and tackle current industry challenges.

Access to the industry’s No. 1 resource for up-to-date, searchable information on marketing to shoppers.

Complimentary subscription to Shopper Marketing magazine.

Member-only pricing at Institute-sponsored events, award ceremonies and contest entries.

“Emerging companies have the same needs as their more established peers for vital market information, research, award-winning journalism and professional development,” said Joan Driggs, managing director of the Path to Purchase Institute. “We support shoppers through the brands, retailers and solution providers that serve them.”

To learn more about Path to Purchase Institute’s emerging brand membership, contact us at [email protected].

The Path to Purchase Institute is a division of Chicago-based retail intelligence company EnsembleIQ, parent of Progressive Grocer.