YogiBalls, a maker of small orbs of strained whole-milk yogurt immersed in a combination of organic extra-virgin olive oil, organic sunflower oil, and herbs and spices, has completed an extensive rebranding effort that includes a more appropriate name, Pariva (Hindi for “transformation”), which according to the company, better reflects its mission, growth aspirations and future vision. An updated logo and refreshed packaging have also launched, along with two additional product flavors. Similar to labneh, a Middle Eastern yogurt spread often topped with olive oil, the three flavors reflect different regions where savory yogurt is most consumed: Europe’s Mediterranean (Garlic & Rosemary), India (Tandoori) and, of course, the Middle East (Za’atar). Versatile and spreadable, the creamy refrigerated snack also offers protein, probiotics and better nutrient absorption, founder Manjarrie Saha asserts. An 8-ounce glass jar of any flavor retails for a suggested $9.99.