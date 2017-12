Pamela’s Products offers a new gluten-free pasta line, which it touts as "crave-worthy pasta meals with exceptional texture and flavor." New flavors include Creamy Alfredo, Creamy Mushroom, Mac N’ Cheese and Spicy Mac N’ Cheese. Each variety contains non-GMO, USDA-Certified Organic pasta, combined with real cheese sauces that also contain 14 grams of protein per serving. SRP is $3.99 per 5-ounce box.