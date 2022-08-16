Launched by siblings Stephanie and Hayley Painter, of Painterland Farms, a fourth-generation family-run regenerative dairy farm in Pennsylvania, Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt offers a thicker, creamier Icelandic-style organic yogurt that’s lactose-free, rich in probiotics, and high in protein and calcium. Made from organic whole milk and sweetened naturally using fruits and cane sugar, the kosher product is available in five flavors: Plain, Blueberry Lemon, Strawberry, Vanilla Bean and Meadow Berry. The sisters are committed to transparency in their skyr’s clean, recognizable ingredients, even going so far as to source all of their organic milk from fellow Pennsylvania family farms. Painterland Farms, a certified Woman-owned business, also puts the land first while going above and beyond USDA Certified Organic requirements and touting such practices as chemical-free fertilizers and weed removal, and freely grazing animals on open pastures. A 5.3-ounce single-serving cup of any skyr flavor retails for a suggested $2.99.