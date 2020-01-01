Organic Valley Organic Thick Cut off the Block Shredded Cheese

The nation’s largest farmer-owned organic cooperative, Organic Valley, has brought to market the first organic thick-cut off-the-block shredded cheese. The line comes in five popular varieties made without the use of antibiotics, synthetic hormones or toxic pesticides: Mozzarella, 3 Cheese Italian, 3 Cheese Mexican, Mild Cheddar and Sharp Cheddar. According to Organic Valley, the thick-cut shredded cheeses offer consumers a cheesier flavor, better cheese pull and the gooier melt they want to make restaurant-quality dishes at home. What’s more, the company points out that shredded cheese is the largest segment of natural cheese, showing strong growth year over year, with thick-cut sales outperforming finely cut cheese. A 6-ounce bag of any of the thick-cut cheeses retails for a suggested $5.49.