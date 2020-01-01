Press enter to search
Close search

Organic Valley Organic Thick Cut off the Block Shredded Cheese

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Organic Valley Organic Thick Cut off the Block Shredded Cheese

Organic Valley Organic Thick Cut off the Block Shredded Cheese

 The nation’s largest farmer-owned organic cooperative, Organic Valley, has brought to market the first organic thick-cut off-the-block shredded cheese. The line comes in five popular varieties made without the use of antibiotics, synthetic hormones or toxic pesticides: Mozzarella, 3 Cheese Italian, 3 Cheese Mexican, Mild Cheddar and Sharp Cheddar. According to Organic Valley, the thick-cut shredded cheeses offer consumers a cheesier flavor, better cheese pull and the gooier melt they want to make restaurant-quality dishes at home. What’s more, the company points out that shredded cheese is the largest segment of natural cheese, showing strong growth year over year, with thick-cut sales outperforming finely cut cheese.  A 6-ounce bag of any of the thick-cut cheeses retails for a suggested $5.49.

 

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Tyson Instant Pot Kits

Pete’s Gourmet Confections Royle Bars