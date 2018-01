OHi, the California-based plant-based nutrition formerly known as bRAW, has relaunched its refrigerated superfood bars with a new look. With flavors including Almond Crunch, Coconut Macadamia, Super Green, and Chocolate Espresso, OHi's bars are made of non-GMO, vegan, and paleo ingredients, and are free of gluten, grain, dairy, soy and refined sugars. Each retails at a suggested $3.49-$3.99 per bar.