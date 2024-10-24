Nugget Markets Breaks Ground in Sacramento Area

The new Rocklin Nugget Market's design will be similar to grocer's most recent build, in Roseville, Calif.

On Oct. 22, California-based Nugget Markets broke ground on its first store in Rocklin, Calif. The 95,000-square-foot grocery store will be located at the corner of Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue, near downtown Sacramento.

“The neighborhood is extremely excited about our announcement, and we are, too,” said Eric Stille, Nugget Markets chairman of the board and the fourth generation to run the family company. “Not only do we specialize in bringing affordable, artisan groceries to the communities we serve, we also feature local vendors and fare, and we are delighted to bring that to this wonderful city and everyone in it.”

The new Nugget Market is being developed by Sacramento-based Engstrom Properties Inc., which reportedly sees the project as an opportunity to build something transformational for the local community. The store will anchor the new shopping center in the Placer Creek at Whitney Ranch master planned development.

The store’s design will be similar to Nugget’s most recent build, on Blue Oaks Boulevard in Roseville, Calif., with some special additions like the addition of a mezzanine patio in the tower and the adoption of a local Whitney Ranch theme.

The new Rocklin Nugget Market is slated to open in the fall of 2025.

Family-owned and -operated since 1926, Davis, Calif.-based Nugget Market provides high-quality perishables and organics, chef-prepared foods, specialty grocery items, and conventional goods. Nugget Markets’ family of stores encompasses 13 Nugget Markets in Northern California, Fork Lift by Nugget Markets in Cameron Park, Food 4 Less Woodland and Sonoma Market in Sonoma.

Nugget Markets was named one of Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents in 2024.