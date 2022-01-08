Fast-growing food tech companyNotCo is launching its innovative NotBurger at retailers across the country. Tasting just like juicy meat, NotBurger features a unique combination of such plants as peas, bamboo, spinach, chia and cocoa powder. Like all NotCo products, which also include NotMilk, NotMeat, NotIceCream and NotMayo, the recipe for NotBurger was created by NotCo’s artificial-intelligence (AI) technology, known as “Giuseppe,” along with the company’s crack team of AI chefs and R&D experts. NotBurger first rolled out in Chile in 2020 at Burger King, where a three-month forecast sold out in three weeks, achieving quadruple the sales target. In conventional retail channels, it currently holds more than 5% of the market share for the total burger category in Latin America. NotBurger is available at grocers’ frozen sections in 4-ounce single packs retailing for a suggested $2.79 and 16-ounce 4-packs retailing for a suggested $9.99. Giuseppe’s unique capabilities have led to a joint venture with Kraft Heinz to accelerate AI-driven plant-based innovation globally.