Premium handcrafted meat provider North Country Smokehouse (NCS) aims to raise the bar in the deli meat category with the launch of four Certified Humane varieties: Black Forest Ham, Honey Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey and Applewood Smoked Turkey. “The lunchmeat category lacks the flavor and texture people crave,” noted NCS VP Mike Kelly. “We set out to create a line of humanely raised whole-muscle deli meats that deliver a truly artisanal bite.” NCS has also reimagined its grab-and-go packaging, which now boasts a fresh look and is focused on convenience and shelf appeal. Packs feature peel-and-reseal technology and a lightweight yet rigid tray for better handling, easy stacking and minimal mess. The suggested retail price for a 7-ounce pack of any variety is $5.99. NCS creates its products through a small-batch smoking process over the embers of local hardwoods.