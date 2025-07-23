Non-GMO Project Targets Ultraprocessed Foods

Earlier this year, the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute reported that up to 70% of consumer diets in the United States are composed of ultraprocessed foods (UPFs). While people seemingly eat UPFs, many are also thinking twice: A recent survey from Purdue University’s Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability found that 30% of consumers in this country view all UPFs as “unhealthy” and to be avoided and 61% believe that while many of these products can be unhealthy, some can be part of an overall healthy diet.

To help consumers make more informed choices about the products they put in their cart, the The Non-GMO Project announced this week that it is working with 16 food brands on a pilot program to create the industry’s first Non-Ultraprocessed Foods (Non-UPF) Verification. Those brands include both startups and established brands, such as Amy's Kitchen, Bear, Califia Farms, Caulipower, Heray Spice, Levelle Nutrition, Olyra, One Mighty Mill, Simple Mills, Spindrift and YES Bar. Underscoring interest in this project, the organization shared that more than 200 brands have signaled that they want to learn more about such verification.

The verification movement gained steam after the Non-GMO Project’s Food Integrity Collective meetings last year. Many participants noted that there was a need for more transparency around UPFs.