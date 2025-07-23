Non-GMO Project Targets Ultraprocessed Foods
“In the past 20 years, we have established one of the most trusted third-party verification systems by focusing on a crucial question: How is our food produced? Our expertise in complex food systems, certification standards, and education puts us in a unique position to address the challenge of ultraprocessed foods,” explained Megan Westgate, founder and CEO of The Non-GMO Project.
She continued, “Both genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and UPFs are deeply disconnected from natural food sources. Consumers deserve the same level of transparency and choice about ultraprocessed ingredients that we have provided for genetically engineered ones."
According to one of the pilot participants, the verification will help brands differentiate their offerings and educate consumers. “We're excited to participate in the pilot launch of the Non-UPF verification program. This is an important step forward in helping beverage consumers identify the level of processing that occurs during manufacturing,” said Jon Silverman, SVP of innovation and business development at beverage brand company Sprindrift. “We pride ourselves on using single strength fruit and we're excited to highlight this difference."