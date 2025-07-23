 Skip to main content

Non-GMO Project Targets Ultraprocessed Foods

Group announces pilot program for 1st Non-UPF Verification
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Verification for ultrarprocessed foods is on the horizon, with 16 brands taking part in a pilot program with The Non-GMO Project.

Earlier this year, the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute reported that up to 70% of consumer diets in the United States are composed of ultraprocessed foods (UPFs). While people seemingly eat UPFs, many are also thinking twice: A recent survey from Purdue University’s Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability found that 30% of consumers in this country view all UPFs as “unhealthy” and to be avoided and 61% believe that while many of these products can be unhealthy, some can be part of an overall healthy diet.

To help consumers make more informed choices about the products they put in their cart, the The Non-GMO Project announced this week that it is working with 16 food brands on a pilot program to create the industry’s first Non-Ultraprocessed Foods (Non-UPF) Verification. Those brands include both startups and established brands, such as Amy's Kitchen, Bear, Califia Farms, Caulipower, Heray Spice, Levelle Nutrition, Olyra, One Mighty Mill, Simple Mills, Spindrift and YES Bar. Underscoring interest in this project, the organization shared that more than 200 brands have signaled that they want to learn more about such verification.

The verification movement gained steam after the Non-GMO Project’s Food Integrity Collective meetings last year. Many participants noted that there was a need for more transparency around UPFs.

“In the past 20 years, we have established one of the most trusted third-party verification systems by focusing on a crucial question: How is our food produced? Our expertise in complex food systems, certification standards, and education puts us in a unique position to address the challenge of ultraprocessed foods,” explained Megan Westgate, founder and CEO of The Non-GMO Project. 

She continued, “Both genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and UPFs are deeply disconnected from natural food sources. Consumers deserve the same level of transparency and choice about ultraprocessed ingredients that we have provided for genetically engineered ones."

According to one of the pilot participants, the verification will help brands differentiate their offerings and educate consumers. “We're excited to participate in the pilot launch of the Non-UPF verification program. This is an important step forward in helping beverage consumers identify the level of processing that occurs during manufacturing,” said Jon Silverman, SVP of innovation and business development at beverage brand company Sprindrift. “We pride ourselves on using single strength fruit and we're excited to highlight this difference."

