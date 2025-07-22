 Skip to main content

Hannaford Supermarkets Launches 'All for Good' Brand Campaign in Northeast

Grocer spotlights ways it shows up for customers and neighborhoods it serves
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Hannaford Supermarket
Hannaford's new brand campaign underscores the retailer’s brand purpose to cultivate thriving communities while meeting everyday customer needs.

Hannaford Supermarkets recently launched its “All for Good” brand campaign, which demonstrates how the grocery and pharmacy retailer creates “more good” for the customers and communities it serves.   

The new campaign is rooted in how Hannaford provides solutions for real, everyday moments that matter – from making a healthy dinner on a budget, to conveniently supporting local farms and producers, to investing in programs that increase food access and create a healthier planet. According to the Northeast supermarket chain, the campaign shines a spotlight on the everyday care that Hannaford delivers by nurturing its customers, associates and communities.

“We hear it all the time  our customers really care that Hannaford shares their values,” explained Sarah Guzman, VP of marketing at Hannaford Supermarkets. “They want life to be a little easier, their communities to be stronger and groceries to stay affordable. This campaign shines a light on the many ways we show up for our customers and the neighborhoods we’re proud to be part of.” 

The All for Good campaign is currently rolling out across Hannaford’s footprint in New England and New York, and is brought to life via television, radio, social media, digital and out-of-home platforms.

“The All for Good campaign is more than just a tagline. It's how we connect with our customers on a deeper level,” added Guzman. “When you shop at Hannaford, you don’t have to compromise: local and affordable, care and convenience, people and planet. That commitment to caring for what helps our communities thrive has been at the heart of our brand since our founding in 1883.”

Hannaford’s All for Good promise in action includes partnering with more than 135 farms and approximately 1,100 local producers to offer more than 8,700 quality local products in its stores.

In 2024, Hannaford contributed more than 27.6 million pounds of food to nonprofit organizations, including food pantries and hunger relief organizations, across its five-state footprint.

Also last year, Hannaford awarded more than $2.3 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in communities across its marketplace.

The All for Good campaign creative can be viewed here.

In March, Hannaford named Red Thread PR, an independent public relations agency with strategic communications expertise, its PR agency of record. Red Thread is part of Hannaford’s newly formed integrated agency team, which also includes Havas Media Network and The Variable. The agencies are working together to bring Hannaford’s brand story to life. 

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates almost 190 stores, most with full-service pharmacies, in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. The company’s parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025

