Hannaford Supermarkets Launches 'All for Good' Brand Campaign in Northeast

Hannaford Supermarkets recently launched its “All for Good” brand campaign, which demonstrates how the grocery and pharmacy retailer creates “more good” for the customers and communities it serves.

The new campaign is rooted in how Hannaford provides solutions for real, everyday moments that matter – from making a healthy dinner on a budget, to conveniently supporting local farms and producers, to investing in programs that increase food access and create a healthier planet. According to the Northeast supermarket chain, the campaign shines a spotlight on the everyday care that Hannaford delivers by nurturing its customers, associates and communities.

“We hear it all the time – our customers really care that Hannaford shares their values,” explained Sarah Guzman, VP of marketing at Hannaford Supermarkets. “They want life to be a little easier, their communities to be stronger and groceries to stay affordable. This campaign shines a light on the many ways we show up for our customers and the neighborhoods we’re proud to be part of.”

The All for Good campaign is currently rolling out across Hannaford’s footprint in New England and New York, and is brought to life via television, radio, social media, digital and out-of-home platforms.