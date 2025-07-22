Hannaford Supermarkets Launches 'All for Good' Brand Campaign in Northeast
“The All for Good campaign is more than just a tagline. It's how we connect with our customers on a deeper level,” added Guzman. “When you shop at Hannaford, you don’t have to compromise: local and affordable, care and convenience, people and planet. That commitment to caring for what helps our communities thrive has been at the heart of our brand since our founding in 1883.”
Hannaford’s All for Good promise in action includes partnering with more than 135 farms and approximately 1,100 local producers to offer more than 8,700 quality local products in its stores.
In 2024, Hannaford contributed more than 27.6 million pounds of food to nonprofit organizations, including food pantries and hunger relief organizations, across its five-state footprint.
Also last year, Hannaford awarded more than $2.3 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in communities across its marketplace.
The All for Good campaign creative can be viewed here.
In March, Hannaford named Red Thread PR, an independent public relations agency with strategic communications expertise, its PR agency of record. Red Thread is part of Hannaford’s newly formed integrated agency team, which also includes Havas Media Network and The Variable. The agencies are working together to bring Hannaford’s brand story to life.
Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates almost 190 stores, most with full-service pharmacies, in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. The company’s parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.