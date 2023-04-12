Niman Ranch Lamb Gyro Slices and Merguez Sausage

To mark the 30 years since Niman Ranch launched its lamb program, the brand has introduced its first-ever value-added lamb products: gyro slices and merguez sausage. The two offerings tap into American eaters’ craving for global spices and novel flavors. According to research from the American Lamb Board, gyros are America’s second-favorite lamb dish (lamb chops are first), and the amount of merguez sausage found on restaurant menus has increased 10% in just the past year, appearing in dishes ranging from flatbreads to Scotch eggs to shakshuka. Niman Ranch’s gyro slices are a blend of lamb, beef and spices that include seasoned pepper, oregano, marjoram and thyme, with no gluten or fillers, while the flavorful merguez sausage, stuffed in natural lamb casings, has a North African flavor profile with a custom blend of three paprikas, harissa and cumin. These lamb offerings were designed to be sold from the frozen specialty case. The gyro slices retail for a suggested $11.99 per 12-ounce package, and the merguez sausage retails for a suggested $13.99 per 10-ounce package. Niman Ranch is a community of 600-plus independent family farmers and ranchers who raise pork, beef and lamb traditionally, humanely and sustainably.