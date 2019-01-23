The NGA Show Prepares for 35th Annual Expo, 1st in San Diego

The National Grocers Assocation's (NGA) 35th annual NGA Show, set for next month, will be held in San Diego, Calif., for the first time. The show, which will take place Feb. 24-27, brings together independent grocers and wholesalers, food retail industry executives, food/CPG manufacturers, and service providers for opportunities to learn, engage, share, network and innovate.

“We look forward to welcoming independent retailers and wholesalers to Southern California, which boasts $44 billion in annual grocery sales, making it the largest U.S. grocery market by far,” said Courtney Muller, show director of The NGA Show and chief corporate development and strategy officer of Trumball, Conn.-based Clarion UX, which is co-producing The NGA Show for the first time. “Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with over 400 exhibiting companies, occupying a total of 57,000 square feet, and see the latest developments in the grocery industry.”

During The NGA Show 2019, attendees will see thousands of new products, have the opportunity to attend more than 60 educational sessions, participate in several special events and hear from world-renowned speakers.

The education program will focus on the big-picture trends affecting independent retailers, including competition from niche retail formats, the growth of online shopping, embracing prepared foods, the impact of technology and big data, and store checkout strategies.

The event's special events, meanwhile, will include a keynote presentation by famed political strategist Donna Brazile and former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino; seven specialty pavilions in the exhibit hall with a specific focus on meat, produce, specialty foods, coffee, technology, seasonal merchandise, and ethnic cuisine; The Center for Advancing Retail & Technology (CART) three-and-a-half-hour iRetail event; the National Best Bagger Championship; the NGA Creative Choice Awards; the NGA Student Case Study Competition; and more.

Arlington, Va.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent grocery sector of the food distribution industry.