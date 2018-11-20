The NGA Show Expands Exhibit Floor With 7 Pavilions
The NGA Show, put on by the National Grocers Association (NGA), will feature seven specialty pavilions showcasing the latest developments in the grocery industry. The show will take place Feb. 24-27 in San Diego.
New partners include the Specialty Food Association, Coffee Fest, and the Halloween & Costume Association, while returning partners include the North American Meat Institute, the Produce Marketing Association, the Center for Advancing Retail & Technology, and the World of Latino Cuisine.
“During the 2019 event, over 400 companies will display the most innovative and exciting new products in the market for the 3,500 industry professionals who visit the show floor,” said Peter Larkin, president & CEO of Arlington, Va.-based NGA.
- The Center for Advancing Retail & Technology (CART) pavilion will feature companies that will give attendees valuable tools and products to help improve their businesses.
- The Coffee Fest Market Place will feature the best coffee, tea and specialty beverage companies that will provide attendees with the latest products in the industry.
- The Halloween & Costume Association (HCA) pavilion will provide attendees with access to the best seasonal merchandise solutions for the grocery industry.
- The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) pavilion will feature the most innovative and advanced companies in the meat industry to showcase their products and solutions.
- The Produce Marketing Association (PMA) pavilion will feature best-in-class companies providing solutions and products that will help grocers best handle produce.
- Specialty Food Association (SFA), new to The NGA Show floor this year, will offer a pavilion showcasing the organization's SOFI award winners, a program that has been honoring the best in specialty food for more than 45 years.
- The World of Latino Cuisine pavilion will offer attendees access to frozen foods, groceries, organic products, dairy and beverages, as well as nonfood products, from the Caribbean and many Latin American countries.
The NGA Show also will feature more than 60 educational workshops and sessions, and several special events, including the National Best Bagger Championship, the NGA Creative Choice Awards and the NGA Student Case Study Competition.
The NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent grocery sector of the food distribution industry.