The NGA Show Expands Exhibit Floor With 7 Pavilions

The NGA Show, put on by the National Grocers Association (NGA), will feature seven specialty pavilions showcasing the latest developments in the grocery industry. The show will take place Feb. 24-27 in San Diego.

New partners include the Specialty Food Association, Coffee Fest, and the Halloween & Costume Association, while returning partners include the North American Meat Institute, the Produce Marketing Association, the Center for Advancing Retail & Technology, and the World of Latino Cuisine.

“During the 2019 event, over 400 companies will display the most innovative and exciting new products in the market for the 3,500 industry professionals who visit the show floor,” said Peter Larkin, president & CEO of Arlington, Va.-based NGA.

The NGA Show also will feature more than 60 educational workshops and sessions, and several special events, including the National Best Bagger Championship, the NGA Creative Choice Awards and the NGA Student Case Study Competition.

The NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent grocery sector of the food distribution industry.