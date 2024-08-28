NGA Adds 2 Execs to Leadership Team
In his latest role, Cutler will oversee media relations and devise communication and public affairs strategies on a range of issues. He will be based in the nation’s capital.
[RELATED: NGA Gets New Marketing Manager]
Longhofer most recently worked at West Palm Beach, Fla.-based United Franchise Group, a company that manages more than 1,600 franchises for various companies, ranging from promotional products and business advisory services to restaurants and flexible office space. Before that, he led the data program at the Grocery Manufacturers Association, currently the Consumer Brands Association, where he was responsible for data management and insights, event registration, dues renewals, and staff training. Prior to GMA, he worked in data insights at a major national-chain retailer.
At NGA, Longhofer will oversee a significant data cleanup initiative as the association prepares to transition to a new system later this year. He will work remotely from his home in South Florida.
“Dean’s skills and experience in data management and trade associations make him a great addition to the NGA team,” said Jonathan Downey, NGA’s COO and SVP. “We look forward to the insights he brings to enhance NGA’s ongoing data initiative.”