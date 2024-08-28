NGA Adds 2 Execs to Leadership Team

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, has added two executives to its leadership team. David Cutler has joined the organization as VP of media relations and public affairs, and Dean Longhofer has been hired as senior manager for membership and data management.

Cutler’s extensive association experience includes a recent stint as director of public affairs and strategic engagement for the National Association for Gifted Children, in which capacity he headed all communications, media outreach and advocacy efforts.

“David’s background makes him well suited for developing and executing a communications strategy that aligns with our public policy objectives,” noted Laura Strange, chief communications and engagement officer and SVP at Washington, D.C.-based NGA.