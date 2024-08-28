 Skip to main content

NGA Adds 2 Execs to Leadership Team

Cutler will head media relations, public affairs, while Longhofer will manage membership, data management
Bridget Goldschmidt
Left to right: Dave Cutler, Dean Longhofer

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, has added two executives to its leadership team. David Cutler has joined the organization as VP of media relations and public affairs, and Dean Longhofer has been hired as senior manager for membership and data management. 

Cutler’s extensive association experience includes a recent stint as director of public affairs and strategic engagement for the National Association for Gifted Children, in which capacity he headed all communications, media outreach and advocacy efforts.

“David’s background makes him well suited for developing and executing a communications strategy that aligns with our public policy objectives,” noted Laura Strange, chief communications and engagement officer and SVP at Washington, D.C.-based NGA.

In his latest role, Cutler will oversee media relations and devise communication and public affairs strategies on a range of issues. He will be based in the nation’s capital.

Longhofer most recently worked at West Palm Beach, Fla.-based United Franchise Group, a company that manages more than 1,600 franchises for various companies, ranging from promotional products and business advisory services to restaurants and flexible office space. Before that, he led the data program at the Grocery Manufacturers Association, currently the Consumer Brands Association, where he was responsible for data management and insights, event registration, dues renewals, and staff training. Prior to GMA, he worked in data insights at a major national-chain retailer.

At NGA, Longhofer will oversee a significant data cleanup initiative as the association prepares to transition to a new system later this year. He will work remotely from his home in South Florida.

“Dean’s skills and experience in data management and trade associations make him a great addition to the NGA team,” said Jonathan Downey, NGA’s COO and SVP. “We look forward to the insights he brings to enhance NGA’s ongoing data initiative.”

