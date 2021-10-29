NFRA Elects 2022 Officers and Directors

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has elected its association officers and members of the board of directors for 2021-22. The elections took place at its annual board of directors meeting, which was held virtually on Oct. 20.

Kevin Schwab, EVP/CCO sales and marketing at The Pictsweet Co., based in Bells, Tenn., has been elected chairman of the board of directors. Schwab sat on the board from 2003 to 2005, and again from 2012 to 2021. He was chairman-elect from 2019 to 2021. Schwab is also a member of the Honorable Order of Golden Penguins.

Other officers elected at the meeting were John Arnold, Sargento Foods, chairman-elect; Neil Ritchey, InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises, secretary; Mark Tarzwell, Ateeco Inc./Mrs. T’s Pierogies, treasurer; Tye Anthony, Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), vice chairman - frozen; and Joey Bates, Harris Teeter (a wholly owned subsidiary of Kroger), vice chairman - refrigerated.

Newly elected to the board were Tracy Aquila, Southeastern Grocers; Todd Bostian, Lowes Foods; Jim Buchta, Crossmark; Amanda Klane, Yasso Inc.; Lauren Corprew, General Mills; Mike Ridenour, Kraft Heinz Co.; Shannon Sherrard, Graeter’s Ice Cream; and Marcelle Smalley, Oliva International Foods.

Re-elected to the board were Chris Groll, Florida’s Natural; Risa Jenkins, C&S Wholesale Grocers; Bill Kynast, Chobani Global Holding; and Jeff Nelson, IMPACT NSS.

Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA is a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated food industry. The organization sponsors March National Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, the June/July Ice Cream & Novelties promotion and the Cool Food for Kids educational outreach program. It also provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities.

Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Keene, N.H.-based C&S is No. 16; Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is No. 43; and Lowes Foods LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hickory, N.C.-based Alex Lee Inc., is No. 65 on PG’s list.