The Next Evolution of Our Category Leadership Awards

Category Champions aims to shine a bright light on the most innovative brands
Gina Acosta
Gina Acosta, Progressive Grocer
Progressive Grocer is thrilled to announce the launch of Category Champions, a new program designed to offer exclusive and extensive data analysis around each category in grocery and showcase the brands leading the way on innovation.

Category Champions is the next evolution of our Category Captains contest, taking the best elements of its predecessor while introducing fresh and exciting opportunities for participants to shine. While Category Captains was a popular program that spotlighted the best suppliers in the industry, we knew we could take our recognition of suppliers who consistently develop and deliver new product innovation even further.

With Category Champions, we are ensuring a more dynamic, engaging and rewarding thought leadership experience for the supplier community. 

To learn more about Category Champions, click here

