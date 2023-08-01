Improve the customer experience and product presentation for small (3.6”- 4.75”), high-value products like snacks, cheese and pre-packaged meats with the NEW SpaceGrid® II Narrow Tray Pusher System. This innovative pusher system is from the retail experts at Retail Space Solutions. This leader in retail store fixtures is trusted by big-name retailers like Albertsons, Meijer, Food Lion and more.

The NEW SpaceGrid® II Narrow Tray Pusher System is available in four different depths (14”, 16”, 18” and 20”) allowing grocers to maximize packout and minimize the time spent restocking. Choose between two clear lens options based on the type of product being displayed. Installation is quick and can use the store’s existing SpaceGrid® display systems. With the SpaceGrid® II Narrow Tray Pusher System, stores can add additional product facings to frozen, perimeter and refrigerated sections by utilizing display space vertically.

Improve the in-store shopping experience, increase product facings, reduce shrink and improve stocking efficiency with the NEW SpaceGrid® II Narrow Tray Pusher System.