New Market Street Store to Pull Out All the Stops for Texas Shoppers

Representatives of The United Family joined city officials and other community representatives on Sept. 21 to break ground for a new Market Street store and fuel station in the Amarillo, Texas, community. Slated for a late fall 2023 opening, this will be the 10th United Family location in the market.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be announcing this new Market Street location for the city of Amarillo,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “We like to say that we grow as the community grows, and this is a perfect example of that. Our team can’t wait to continue serving our guests in the Amarillo community with the best experience we have to offer.”

While guests in the Panhandle are already familiar with the Market Street concept, this new location will bring even more unique features to The United Family’s upscale banner.

Located at Coulter and Hollywood Road, the new Market Street store will feature a full-service pharmacy with delivery and drive-through, streetside grocery pickup and delivery, ReadyMeals, a fresh in-store bakery, a full-service floral department, and a full-service meat counter.

One unique feature of Market Street is that every store has a free-to-use concierge service. The concierge can assist guests with complex orders that come from multiple departments, such as flowers, catering and cakes for a wedding reception.

On top of that, there will be an extensive wine and craft beer selection as well as an extensive selection of specialty foods. The store will also have a full-service deli and hot bar featuring Chopsticks Noodle & Sushi Bar, traditional favorites, and award-winning Evie Mae’s BBQ. The inclusion of Evie Mae’s BBQ will make it the first appearance of the Texas Monthly Top 10 BBQ Joint in the Amarillo market.

“We are pulling out all of the stops for our guests in Amarillo with this new location,” said Chris James, COO of The United Family. “From Evie Mae’s to our specialty foods to our craft beer and wine selection, there is going to be something for everybody. We cannot wait for everyone to experience it for themselves.”

Typically with the largest footprint of any United Family banner, Market Street will also provide a significant boost to the local job market. The new store expects to add about 350 jobs to the Amarillo community. There will also be a United Express fuel station and convenience store with a drive-thru window. As with other fuel stations in The United Family, guests will be able to save up to $1 off per gallon at the pump through the rewards program.

United Supermarkets LLC – d.b.a. The United Family – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos. Inc.Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.