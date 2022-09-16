Albertsons Cos. Brings Services Directly to Affordable Housing Communities

Albertsons Cos. is expanding its reach to Americans in need through a new partnership with affordable, mixed-income and market-rate housing leader WinnCompanies. The collaboration will allow Albertsons to deliver groceries, prescriptions and vaccination services directly to more than 133,000 residents across 520 WinnCompanies properties across the U.S.

The long-term partnership aims to provide WinnCompanies’ residents with a means for fulfilling grocery, prescription and vaccination needs through a single provider. Services provided will include prescription drop-off and mail delivery, grocery delivery and on-site immunizations by the grocer’s pharmacy associates.

“We recognize that many people in our communities face challenges that prevent them from shopping in our stores,” said Omer Gajial, chief digital officer and EVP of health at Albertsons. “As a neighborhood grocer, we’re privileged to partner with WinnCompanies to make nutrition, wellness and pharmacy services more accessible and convenient for WinnCompanies’ residents.”

The two companies started piloting this program late last year in Massachusetts and saw initial success. Services will now be available from Albertsons and its banners in California, Washington, D.C., Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Virginia.

“This collaboration with Albertson Cos. reinforces our commitment to have a positive and lasting impact on the quality of life of the residents at our apartment communities,” said Trevor Samios, SVP of connected communities at Boston-based WinnCompanies. “We’re grateful to find a partner who shares this mission and is willing to join us in committing important resources to the health and safety of thousands of individuals and families across the country.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.