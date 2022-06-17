Inside the Reinvention of Albertsons Cos.

A Recipe for Change
Albertsons completed more than 230 remodels and opened 10 new stores in fiscal 2021, and the company is planning to expand its fresh offering as part of the next phase of its transformation strategy.
“Our differentiation is anchored in fresh — produce, bakery, meat, seafood, deli and floral — and we continue to extend our fresh offering,” Sankaran says. “For example, our expanding ReadyMeals program gives consumers fresh and convenience at the same time.”
According to Sankaran, the company believes that customers should be able to complete all of their shopping when they visit an Albertsons store, and not have to make additional trips to competitors.
“It’s important that our assortment is broad, especially in the center store,” he emphasizes. “We also think it’s important to tailor our assortment locally — for example, we have an extensive kosher assortment in select Chicago stores, and a variety of local seafood in our New England stores.”
In fiscal 2021, Albertsons added 837 new products into its Own Brands lineup, including ready-to-eat meals, refrigerated Signature Reserve pastas, Open Nature broccoli pizza and Open Nature plant-based shredded cheese.
“During the year, we saw particularly strong private label performance in our floral, deli and meat departments,” Sankaran says. “We’re extremely proud of our Own Brands portfolio, which offers our customers more than 12,000 exclusive products under brands like Signature Select, O Organics, Lucerne and Open Nature. Own Brands is a strategic growth pillar for us, and we’re constantly looking at ways to expand the offering across the store with purposeful brands, inspiring products and exceptional value.”
At the same time, Albertsons is aiming to leverage its national presence and expertise to drive proactive change for communities and the planet.
The grocer’s recently introduced Recipe for Change ESG framework lays out long-term goals for sustainability, including fighting climate change by reducing carbon emissions through science-based targets, eliminating food waste going to landfills, reducing the use of plastic, and accelerating its transition to a more circular economy.
Sankaran offers a few examples of how Albertsons is integrating sustainability into day-to-day operations.
“Our entire private truck fleet is certified by the EPA’s SmartWay program as we work to reduce our carbon footprint,” he says, “and earlier this year, we announced we are using an AI-powered platform to better manage our inventory and fresh product supply. This helps reduce food waste, lower greenhouse-gas emissions and save water while making sure our customers have access to the freshest products when shopping with us.”
Another part of the grocer’s Recipe for Change is making the company a better place to work and overcoming the sustained labor crunch.
“The most important part of my job is supporting and empowering our front-line associates,” Sankaran notes. “One thing we’re focused on right now is how we can make it easier for our store associates to serve our customers. For example, we’re looking at what the small things, or ‘pain points,’ are that create unnecessary work for our front-line associates each day and how we can remove those things. Simplifying the way work gets done will allow our associates to focus on what they do best, which is interacting with the customer.”
He adds that Albertsons associates completed more than 6 million hours of training through various programs, including on-the-job training, mentoring programs, e-learning and classroom-style events, in 2020.
“One training program we’re particularly proud of is our Leading with Inclusion workshops,” Sankaran says. “More than 10,000 leaders have participated in these interactive sessions designed to heighten awareness around bias and provide tools to support associates’ ability to create a more inclusive work environment.”
As the grocery world waits for the outcome of the company’s strategic review, the grocer is clearly investing in its workforce and in technology to transform itself for a future rife with disruption and competition. Sankaran is confident that the company is up to the challenge.
“Being a leader means we have a responsibility to continue to provide the highest level of service to our customers and communities,” he says. “We will continue to earn our leadership position by placing the customer at the center of everything that we do by serving, supporting and caring for them every day, every week and for a lifetime.”