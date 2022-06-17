Inside the Reinvention of Albertsons Cos.

‘Locally Great, Nationally Strong’

When it comes to going to market differently in each location — the company has more than 20 banners — and across several platforms, the Albertsons philosophy remains “Locally Great. Nationally Strong.”

“We strive to retain the rich history of each banner and what makes that banner a special part of the local community,” Sankaran affirms. “At the same time, we want all our stores to benefit from our national programs and technologies like the Albertsons for U app, FreshPass, and our DriveUp & Go curbside pickup program.”

Over the past several years, Albertsons has been expanding the range of digital services that it offers customers. Last year, it launched a new Albertsons for U shopper loyalty program. Membership is free, and new members immediately earn $5 off their next in-store or online purchase of $25 or more of qualifying items. After that, members earn points on nearly every dollar spent, and points can be redeemed on groceries and gas. Perks include personalized deals, a free item every month and a birthday treat.

FreshPass, an optional subscription service, offers unlimited free delivery on orders of $30 or more, and, in select markets, free two-hour grocery delivery and curbside pickup. Subscribers also receive rewards that don’t expire and exclusive culinary and wine experiences.

Additionally, Albertsons has a partnership with the Fetch Rewards consumer loyalty and shopper rewards app to send its users personalized offers; the grocer maintains delivery partnerships with DoorDash and Uber as well.

Last year, Albertsons rolled out a 1,200-store grocery delivery partnership with San Francisco-based Uber after Albertsons said that it would move away from offering its own grocery delivery service. Albertsons also has a partnership with DoorDash, also based in San Francisco, to offer on-demand grocery delivery from nearly 2,000 Albertsons stores.

In May, Albertsons and Uber expanded their partnership to include more than 2,000 of the grocer’s banner stores nationwide, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Tom Thumb and Randalls. The expansion makes Uber Eats available at nearly 800 new Albertsons banners for the first time ever in such states as Connecticut, Indiana, New Hampshire, Utah, Vermont and Rhode Island.

“We are continuing to explore new and innovative ways to provide customers a delivery experience that fits their lifestyle,” Sankaran says. “For example, earlier this year, we introduced express grocery delivery through our partnership with DoorDash, offering customers faster and more convenient delivery of fresh groceries in under 30 minutes. We recently announced customers can now get groceries from more than 2,000 of our stores through the Uber Eats app.”

Sankaran notes that an important part of the grocer’s five-pronged Customers for Life strategy is digitally connecting and engaging with customers so that they can enjoy integrated and curated experiences. Albertsons is hoping that its growing retail media network will help underpin that effort and drive sales.

“Just about every important capability in our company is now data and technology-enabled, whether it’s the promotion engine, ordering, production, automation in distribution centers, etc. We’re using data and technology to better understand our customers and deliver a more personalized shopping experience,” he observes. “Another thing we’re excited about in this space is the new Meal Planning Tool in our app, which includes thousands of recipes developed by professional chefs and dietitians. Customers can search these recipes based on taste or a dietary preference like vegetarian or gluten-free. Once they choose a recipe, they just click to add all the ingredients to their shopping list, or can immediately purchase the ingredients in the app.”

Yet, even with so much food shopping shifting online, Sankaran says, stores remain “the foundation of our business, and that’s not changing.”

He adds: “Having clean, well-stocked stores in great locations near where people live is what allows us to provide great service and a tailored assortment to local customers, no matter how they shop with us — in-store or online. First, we offer a great fresh assortment. You can get just about anything you need to cook a fresh meal from our store. For customers who want additional convenience, we launched our ReadyMeals program, which offers a variety of freshly made meals that are ready to eat now or can be quickly heated or cooked at home.”