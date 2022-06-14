Albertsons Cos. Relaunches Sparkling Water Brand

After originally launching in 2016, Albertsons Cos.’ Soleil sparkling water brand is getting a refresh and a new marketing campaign. The brand’s packaging now includes updated, eye-catching artwork, and it is available nationwide at all Albertsons banners.

The line of flavored, carbonated waters offers 15 flavors including original, blood orange, peach, pineapple, tangerine, watermelon, raspberry lime, mango, lemon, lime, grapefruit, berry, cranberry raspberry, black cherry and cucumber melon. It has no added sugars, sweeteners, artificial flavors, calories or sodium.

“Since its introduction in 2016, Soleil has been a brand with a big, bright personality. We’re excited to enhance that with a new look that represents Soleil’s positive, carefree and creative identity,” said Chad Coester, SVP of Own Brands. “This refresh includes colorful packaging reminiscent of the crisp, fruity taste to delightful effervescent sounds that crack when you open the can. We invite our shoppers to live on the sunny side of life and embrace the Soleil Vibes this summer.”

An accompanying marketing campaign from Los Angeles-based creative agency Library Collective will help tap into Gen Z culture through TikTok, Spotify and other social and digital components. Several TikTok influencers across dance, lifestyle and fashion will showcase their “Soleil Vibe” using Soleil’s original TikTok sound, “One I Need.”

The new look and packaging promises consumers a multi-sensory experience, with the new packaging featuring a QR code leading to Soleil’s curated Good Vibes playlist on Spotify.

Albertsons operates over 2,200 retail stores with over 1,700 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.