Albertsons Unveils 'Recipe for Change' Sustainability Plan

In an effort to push forward its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, Albertsons Cos. has revealed a new framework for change that focuses on people, planet, product and community.

“As a long-standing neighborhood grocer, we have an ongoing commitment to leverage our resources and expertise to support the communities we serve and the planet we share,” said Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons. “Today, we are unveiling ambitious and measurable goals that will challenge us to be even more deliberate and creative about how we lead positive change.”

The plan will be spearheaded by retail veteran and Albertsons Chief Sustainability and Transformation Officer Suzanne Long, who has been leading the company’s ESG efforts for nearly two years.

Among its goals to help preserve the planet, Albertsons plans to achieve Science Based Targets initiative-approved carbon emissions reduction goals by 2030 and engage its suppliers to also set science-based carbon reduction targets in the next four years. Additionally, the grocer aims to achieve net-zero emissions throughout its operations by 2040.

Diversity, equity and inclusion goals include more diverse management hiring, fostering an inclusive culture and ensuring equal opportunities for all employees. As for its commitment to the communities it serves, Albertsons plans to donate 1 billion meals by 2030 and undertake innovative programs to help combat hunger.

Waste reduction and circularity are also among the company’s goals, with an eye toward zero food waste going to landfills by 2030. Leveraging global partnerships and platforms will also allow the grocer to report on and achieve its Plastics & Packaging Pledge goals, which include the following:

By 2025, all Own Brands product packaging will be 100% recyclable, reusable or industrially compostable.

By 2025, Own Brands plastic packaging will include 20% recycled content.

By 2022, Own Brands packaging will include standardized recycling communications.

“Albertsons Cos. has made substantial progress driving sustainability practices in our operations, including reducing energy and fuel consumption, implementing recycling programs, and fighting food insecurity in our local neighborhoods,” said Long. “Recipe for Change is about broadening our existing commitments so we can have an even greater impact.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.