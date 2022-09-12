Albertsons Cos. Prioritizes Immunizations With Pharmacy Upgrades

In an effort to strengthen patient care in its family of pharmacies, Albertsons Cos. is investing in technology, vaccine inventory and customer services. The retailer is aiming to increase immunization access and personalized care with the enhancements, which will take place at more than 1,700 pharmacy locations across its banners.

Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs pharmacies are currently offering COVID-19 boosters and therapeutics, as well as flu, shingles, pneumonia and HPV vaccines, and more. Customers can now book appointments online for up to five immunizations at the same time, with scheduled and walk-in appointments available seven days a week and in the evening.

Additionally, pharmacies will have additional staffing to accommodate walk-in patients and help shorten wait times. Pharmacists are available to discuss clinical-related questions and will offer consultations on vaccination history and recommend co-administrations. Drive-up vaccine clinics will also be available at certain locations.

“Our pharmacy teams are partners in community health, and preparations for this year’s cold and flu season underscore an unwavering commitment to our customers’ well-being,” said Omer Gajial, chief digital officer and EVP of health at Albertsons.

“We have administered nearly 14 million COVID-19 vaccines to patients across the country, and we are enhancing the experience this year with specialized scheduling tools and pharmacy care,” Gajial continued. “We know vaccines are one of the best ways to keep families healthy this winter, and these enhancements are designed to make it easy for everyone to receive the right vaccinations in a single appointment.”

Albertsons customers who receive vaccines within the retailer’s pharmacies will receive a coupon for 10% off their next grocery purchase up to $200. They will also have access to a free digital vaccine record.

Last month, the company announced a partnership with telepsychiatry practice Frontier Psychiatry that will allow pharmacists at Albertsons and Safeway locations throughout Montana to administer long-acting injectable medications for mental illness treatment and substance use disorders.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.