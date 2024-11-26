New Indie Concept Coming to Kansas City

Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market is a new concept from operators who also run several Hispanic grocery stores in the area.

Residents in the Kansas City, Mo., area are ready to queue up at the grand opening of Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market, set to open on Dec. 18. The store within the Red Bridge Shopping Center on the south side of town takes the place of a Sun Fresh supermarket that closed in January 2023.

Located at 11212 Holmes Road and spanning 35,000 square feet, the site underwent major renovations including a remodeled storefront, infrastructure upgrades and improved parking. More than $6.5 million was invested in the project.

The new Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market is operated by a group that owns other stores in the market, including El Mercado Fresco and World Fresh Market, which opened earlier this year in a former Walmart space. Among other assortments, this location offers a variety of groceries and essentials and features a fresh bakery, butcher counter, deli, pizza shop, prepared foods area and counter for fruit-flavored drinks.