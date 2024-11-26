New Indie Concept Coming to Kansas City
“We know our neighbors and community members have been eagerly awaiting the opening, and we’re thrilled to announce a date we feel confident about,” said manager Moe Muslet. “Through unforeseen construction delays, we are grateful for everyone’s support and patience in delivering a grocery store the neighborhood can be proud of.”
Brandon Buckley, partner at the company that owns the shopping center, LANE4, said that the store elevates the local grocery shopping experience. “Between the landlord and tenant, we have renovated almost every inch of this store, inside and out, and wanted to make sure it was done right. That included quite a bit of infrastructure that we didn’t originally anticipate replacing,” he remarked. “Red Bridge Farm Fresh’s remodel is the direct response of the needs expressed by the Red Bridge neighborhood.”
The Dec. 18 grand opening will include giveaways, special savings and family activities, kicked off with a ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m. local time.