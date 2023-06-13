New Barn Organics Almond Milk

Almond milk pioneer New Barn Organics has introduced a line of Regenerative Organic Certified almondmilk, the first of its kind on the market. The launch comes on the heels of the brand’s 2022 debut of the first Regenerative Organic Certified pasture-raised eggs on retailers’ shelves. Committed to continuous improvement, New Barn Organics is espousing regenerative agriculture, a holistic farming approach that aims to rebuild soil health, increase biodiversity and promote carbon sequestration. The company’s almondmilks are made with almonds sourced from Burroughs Family Farms, in California’s San Joaquin Valley. A 32-ounce carton of New Barn Organics’ Unsweetened or Unsweetened Vanilla almondmilk retails for a suggested price range of $5.99-$6.99.