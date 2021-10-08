Naturipe Berry Parfaits

Global berry producer Naturipe has come out with Berry Parfaits featuring the company’s fresh blueberries, all-natural Chobani yogurt -- America’s No. 1 yogurt brand -- and granola in convenient packaging created for on-the-go consumers. The launch is part of Naturipe’s “Summer of Snacking” campaign, launched in June as a way to promote the company’s value-added and Naturipe Snacks offerings. Berry Parfaits’ packaging consists of an ingeniously designed container enabling snackers to mix each component without compromising the freshness of the berries or the crunch of the granola. The line is available in two flavors: Doubleberry Crunch, featuring fresh Naturipe blueberries, Chobani’s nonfat strawberry Greek yogurt and granola, and Vanilla Crunch, offering fresh Naturipe blueberries, Chobani’s nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt and granola. Each 6-ounce variety provides 10 grams of protein and contains fewer than 170 calories, as well as “a berry in every bite.” Available for purchase with or without an accompanying spoon, the Berry Parfaits line has a suggested retail price of under $4 for either variety.