CitraPac is aiming to disrupt the frozen fruit section with Nature’s Premium Fruit Pearls, a healthy snack innovation. Offering real fruit or a blend of real fruit and creamy yogurt, the cryogenically frozen grab-and-go treat is all-natural, USDA Smart Snack approved, and suitable for nearly every diet preference or lifestyle. Fruit Pearls come in five low-fat, gluten-free varieties, three fruit-and-yogurt varieties and two fruit-only options: Orange & Cream, Strawberries & Cream, Lemon & Cream, Wildberry, and Strawberry & Banana. Each variety is available in 9.2-ounce boxes containing four 2.3-ounce cups, with a suggested retail price of $5.99. Fruit Pearls also plans to launch 12-count club packs and single-serve cups in Q2 2024.