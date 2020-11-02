Natural Grocers Rolling Out 'Texas-Sized Discount'

To mark Texas Independence Day on March 2, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. will offer a 10% discount on all customer purchases, a free Texas-themed small reusable bag holding a Natural Grocers Brand chocolate bar and an Epic brand breakfast bar for the first 100 customers, and a free Texas-themed phone grip ($10 retail value) for the first 500 customers with any purchase at all 25 of the food retailer’s stores in the Lone Star State.

“Commitment to community is one of our Five Founding Principles and we are proud to celebrate Texas all the time in our Texas stores, especially on Texas Independence Day,” noted Kemper Isely, co-president of Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers. “We are inviting Texans to enjoy free giveaways and a Texas-sized discount on our Always Affordable prices, including our large selection of local Texas products.”

Among the Texas brands carried at Natural Grocers are Epic, Malk, Hail Merry, Bluebonnet Nutrition, Wholesome Sweeteners Inc., High Brew Coffee and Waterloo Sparkling Water.

With more than 3,500 employees at 156 stores in 20 states, Natural Grocers sells products that do not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The company sells only USDA certified-organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers also provides free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices.