Natural Grocers Reveals Grand Opening Plans for Relocated Store in Oklahoma

A relocated Natural Grocers store in Oklahoma is opening to great fanfare. The retailer announced plans for the first day of operation on May 2, starting just before 8:30 a.m.

The first 100 customers to enter the new store at 5903 Northwest Expressway in Warr Acres, Okla., will receive a Natural Grocers mystery gift card, with varying amounts between $5 and $500. The first 500 shoppers in line will get a free Natural Grocers drawstring bag, made from alpaca wool in Ecuador by a group of indigenous artisans. Other giveaways include items from a prize wheel and bigger prizes from a special sweepstakes, such as an Aventon e-bike valued at $1,400 and a $500 Natural Grocers gift card.

To mark the grand opening, the grocer is also offering discounts to shoppers up to 50% off across several categories, like USDA Certified Organic grape tomatoes for $2.39 a pint. Customers can sign up for the grocer’s free rewards program for additional savings, digital coupons and other perks.

“Natural Grocers has been proudly serving the state of Oklahoma since 2013 and is excited to be moving to our new location in Warr Acres,” said Raquel Isely, VP of Natural Grocers. “This was our third store in the region, and it enabled us to build a strong connection with customers. After almost 10 years at this location, we are ready to move into a bright, beautiful building, only a few miles away. We believe our store in Warr Acres will further our passion for supporting the health of humans and the health of our planet, with that ‘neighborhood grocery store’ feel, you can depend on.”

On that note, while the retailer is just moving down the street from its previous location, it continues to give back to this community. As part of the grand opening festivities, Natural Grocers is donating $2,500 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and contributing 5% of opening day sales to the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund.

The area’s original Natural Grocers location at 7013 N. May Avenue in Oklahoma City will close on April 29 at 5 p.m. Customers who visit the new outpost a few days later can explore a store with a more modern layout, brighter lighting, sustainable building features and an expanded assortment that includes more 100% organic products, body care items and supplement offerings.

In other news, Natural Grocers recently received a Circle of Excellence award from UNFI. The grocer was recognized for its achievements in performance, community impact, and strong partnership with UNFI over the past year.

Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates more than 165 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.