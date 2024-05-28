Natural Grocers Promotes Customer Wellness With Statewide Challenge

Colorado-based Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is showing its home state some love for a second year as it joins a statewide initiative aimed at helping citizens be their healthiest selves.

The Ready. Set. CO program was launched by UCHealth, a Colorado-based nonprofit health system, after the Centennial State slipped in various health metrics. As part of the program, more than 50 organizations and nine Colorado sports teams are offering information and resources to help participants improve their health and well-being.

Natural Grocers will supply the Ready. Set. CO website with healthy recipes, and is also working with the program’s team for local event support and contests throughout the year. Additionally, Natural Grocers and UCHealth will both be part of the upcoming Outside Festival at Civic Center Park, in Denver, to promote the initiative and raise awareness about how participants can adopt healthy habits.

"At Natural Grocers, we are dedicated to supporting the health and wellness of our communities. Partnering with UCHealth for the Ready. Set. CO. program is a perfect alignment with our mission to provide access to high-quality, affordable nutrition and promote healthy living," said Raquel Isely, VP of Natural Grocers. "We are delighted to renew our partnership commitment. We're proud to be included in this amazing group of partners, each invested in the health and well-being of Coloradans."

"UCHealth provides expert medical care and advanced treatment options, but our ultimate goal is to keep our communities healthy and out of the hospital," said Manny Rodriguez, UCHealth's chief marketing and experience officer. "Ready. Set. CO is meant to inspire Coloradans to take steps to improve their health. Working with organizations like Natural Grocers helps us provide the resources needed to accomplish these goals."

Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates more than 165 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.