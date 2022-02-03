Natural Grocers Marks 4th Annual Crew Appreciation Month

At Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc., the entire month of February is Crew Appreciation Month. During the month-long celebration, members of the retailer’s good4u Crew at all stores will receive gifts, giveaways, exclusive discounts and more to thank them for all that they do.

This year’s appreciation gift is a first-of-its-kind collaboration for the company with artisans from Peguche, Ecuador, including a single-mothers group. In Ecuador, six out of 10 women experience gender violence, so the artisans of Peguche are trying to change this state of affairs by providing women the opportunity to gain financial independence while caring for their children. The gift of artisan-crafted hats and scarves for each crew member will help support women who are often the sole breadwinners in their families.

Giveaways during the month will include gift cards, High Sierra cooler backpacks, Runa Yeti coolers and NGVC Duffel Bags. Every crew member will automatically be entered in the giveaway, and the winners will be revealed at the end of February. Every crew member will also get an autoloaded {N}power coupon book with discounts and free Natural Grocers Brand products.

Another highlight of the month will be a donation of 1% of sales on Feb. 14 to the recently launched Heroes in Aprons Fund. Established by Natural Grocers in 2021 to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the fund offers financial assistance to qualifying crew members or their immediate family members who experience unanticipated hardships.

For Natural Grocers, the occasion is an extension of the company’s year-round appreciation for its associates, rooted in the founding principle of “Commitment to Crew.”

“The adaptability, teamwork, and dedication shown by the Natural Grocers’ good4u Crew during another year of unprecedented challenges is truly inspiring,” noted Co-President Kemper Isely. “Our success in helping build healthier communities does not happen without this talented, passionate group of people. And we know that [co-founder] Margaret [Isely] – who loved a good celebration and considered crew to be her extended family, would enthusiastically approve of dedicating an entire month to showing Crew Appreciation.”

Also this week, Natural Grocers released its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, in which it outlined its benchmarks for quality and sustainability and its pricing strategies to ensure access to organic and natural foods, as well as other activities and accomplishments in 2021, such as the launch of the Heroes in Aprons Fund.

With 162 stores in 20 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.