Natural Grocers Simplifying High-Quality Product Sourcing

Natural Grocers is working with online product-sourcing platform RangeMe to streamline the retailer’s search for innovative, high-quality products.

“Our new partnership with RangeMe will help immensely in streamlining Natural Grocers’ vendor submission program,” said Laura Perkins, the retailer’s VP of purchasing. “The digitization of the process means that before samples are even sent, we can quickly see which vendor submissions meet our high-quality standards. The efficiency this brings to our process helps save on shipping and packaging waste and allows the purchasing team time to focus on key items and categories that we are looking to expand. We are also excited about the possibilities RangeMe provides in connecting us with new brands and products.”

As it expands its offerings, Natural Grocers continues to adhere to its clearly defined, routinely evaluated list of ingredients it won’t carry, which includes hydrogenated oils, colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives.

“Natural Grocers is deeply committed to the communities they serve, and providing those communities with the innovative, high-quality products they want is critical,” observed Nicky Jackson, CEO and founder of San Francisco-based RangeMe, a company of Solon, Ohio-based ECRM. “They have high standards for their products across all departments, and with more than 200,000 suppliers on RangeMe, their buyers can connect with both emerging and established brands that meet those standards.”

RangeMe will get products in front of Natural Grocers’ Standards teams more efficiently and help qualify vendor submissions early in the process. This will also prevent the shipping of samples that don’t meet the company’s criteria, thereby avoiding any shipping and packaging waste.

Other grocers working with RangeMe on sourcing initiatives include Hy-Vee, Southeastern Grocers and Stater Bros. Markets.

Natural Grocers recently reported that its Q4 net sales increased 3.2% to $272.6 million, while daily average same-store sales were up 2.5% from the year-ago period and 15.7% on a two-year stacked basis. The company’s net income rose 93.3% to $7.2 million.

With 162 stores in 20 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee is No. 34 and Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is No. 43, and San Bernardino-based Stater Bros. is No. 54 on The PG 100.