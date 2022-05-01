Natural Grocers Helps Customers Stick to New Year’s Health Resolutions

During Jan. 18 –22, dubbed Resolution Reset Week, Natural Grocers' customers can take advantage of discounts on premium-quality products and value-packed sweepstakes that help keep their New Year's resolutions centered on maintaining healthy lifestyles. Additionally, members of{N}power (Natural Grocers' free loyalty program) will have exclusive access to resolution-supporting specials, freebies, and sweepstakes all month long.

As forecasted in Natural Grocers’ Top 10 Nutrition Trends predictions for 2022, maintaining health and wellness will continue to be top of mind for customers this year, and its Resolution Reset Week is designed to set people up for success in reaching their nutritional goals. The organic and natural grocer's in-house nutrition experts have developed a convenient list of New Year's resolutions, accompanied by helpful hacks that make them easy to keep, budget-friendly and fun.

Whether it's eating 100% organic produce all year, prioritizing quality sleep, detoxifying home and body care or being food adventurous, Natural Grocers can help keep resolutions rooted in health with its discounts, freebies and sweepstakes. During Resolution Reset Week, the grocer is offering the following:

Epic Savings for Resolution Keepers : All customers will receive up to 44% off Always Affordable Prices on items such as vitamins and supplements, body care, healthy snacks, dairy-free milk alternatives, organic gluten-free pasta, bone broth, organic wellness shots, and more.

Gifts from Natural Grocers : {N}power customers will receive one free reusable shopping bag, and one free 6-ounce can of Natural Grocers Brand Black Olives, with purchase.

Keep Your Resolution Sweepstakes : Customers can win a $1,000 Natural Grocers gift card by filling out the sweepstakes form available at any Natural Grocers locations. A drawing among all entries will determine the winner.

{N}power members will have access to exclusive resolution-supporting weekly deals, discounts and a supplement sweepstakes throughout January:

Enjoy Your Food, Supplement the Rest : Spend & Get: Spend $35 on supplements and receive $5 off the purchase, or spend $100 on supplements and receive $15 off the purchase, Jan. 4 – 10. 25% off all Solaray supplements, Jan. 11 – 17. $1 off all mushroom supplements.

Try One New Food Each Week : 20% off Natural Grocers Brand frozen sides including risotto, gnocchi and grain blends, Jan. 6– 12.

Eat 100% Organic Produce All Year : Special discount on all organic produce, Jan. 13– 18.

Detoxify Your Home : 10% off the full range of Natural Grocers Brand cleaning products such as organic laundry detergent, dish soap and pet stain remover, Jan. 18 – 24.

Hydrate : 10% off all still and sparkling water, Jan. 20 – 26.

Focus on Self-Care & Detoxify Your Body Care Products : 25% off Alba Botanica body care products, Jan. 25 – 31.

Supplement Sweepstakes {N}power members who purchase a Natural Grocers Brand supplement Jan. 1 –31 will automatically be entered to win a set of Natural Grocers Brand Foundational Five Supplements. One winner at each store will receive one each of Multivitamin, Magnesium, Vitamin D, DHA or EPA, and Super Nutrients such as Turkey Tail, berberine, CoQ10 and turmeric.

With 162 stores in 20 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.