Natural Grocers Set to Welcome Customers to Relocated Colorado Store

Natural Grocers is unwrapping a new store just in time for the holidays. The family-run organic and natural foods retailer will open a location in Greeley, Colo,. on Dec. 16 that replaces a soon-to-close store in the same town.

The company is moving to a larger 5,300-square-foot space at 1320 8th Avenue that’s been renovated to meet the needs of today’s shoppers. Befitting the retailer’s business profile, the site was constructed with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations like 100% LED lighting.

At the grand reopening this month, customers can browse new offerings, tour a nutrition education center, enjoy a more efficient checkout experience and enter to win prizes through a sweepstakes program and prize wheel. Starting in January, shoppers can visit an onsite craft beer shop that includes a variety of curated craft beer, hard kombucha and seltzer products.

Natural Grocers' previous location in Greeley will close on Dec. 13.

With 162 stores in 20 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.