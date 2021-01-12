Natural Grocers Touts 1-Stop Holiday Shopping

Available Dec. 11-23, Natural Grocers’ Holly Deals will offer more than 100 bargains with up to 48% off its Always Affordable Prices to help elevate and simplify customers’ gift-giving and holiday celebrations.

"The winter holidays and our Holly Deals program have always been a favorite time of year for the Natural Grocers family," remarked Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. "Although this year came with its own unique set of challenges, as a community we have met those challenges with kindness and determination that united our communities. We are more than ready to celebrate together and are excited that our Holly Deals will make it easier – and even more affordable – for our community members to do the same."

New this year to Holly Deals are Gift Bundles. Pairing favorite deals in must-have categories such as "gift of relaxation," "gift of wellness" and "for your furry friends," as well as gift sets under $50, $25 and $10, Gift Bundles make it easy for customers to buy for everyone and stick to a budget.

In addition to gift ideas, Holly Deals include savings on party foods for effortless holiday gatherings, as well as baking and cooking essentials for traditional homemade meals.

Also new this year are two Instagram contests featuring gift cards and premium chocolate.

$50 Natural Grocers gift card and 12 assorted chocolate bars plus three limited-edition holiday collection chocolate bars from Chocolove. Consumers should follow Dec. 10-13 . Holly Deals Chocolove + Natural Grocers Giveaway: Two winners will receive aNatural Grocers gift card and 12 assorted chocolate bars plus three limited-edition holiday collection chocolate bars from Chocolove. Consumers should follow @NaturalGrocers and @Chocolove on Instagram for a chance to win

Dec. 20-22 for a chance to win two $100 Natural Grocers gift cards – one for the winner and one to gift their tagged friend. Holiday Gift Card Giveaway: Consumers can watch @NaturalGrocers on Instagramfor a chance to win twoNatural Grocers gift cards – one for the winner and one to gift their tagged friend.

The 2021 Holly Deals Magazine is available online.

Meanwhile, the healthy grocer recently reported its fourth-quarter earnings. For the period ended Sept. 30, net sales increased 3.2% at Natural Grocers to $272.6 million. Daily average same-store sales increased 2.5%, and 15.7% on a two-year stacked basis. Net income increased 93.3% to $7.2 million. Diluted earnings per share were 32 cents, up from 16 cents in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

With 162 stores in 20 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.