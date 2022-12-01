Natural Grocers Kicks Off New Healthy Eating Program

In a month in which health and wellness are typically top of mind, Natural Grocers announced that it is introducing a free virtual series led by its nutritional health coaches.

The new “21 Days to a Healthier You” program will be available in-person and virtually from Jan. 24 through Feb. 13. The online classes will be hosted on the retailer's website and air on Wednesdays, starting Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. MT. Participants are encouraged to take classes in a complete three-step series, whether in person or digitally.

The program focuses on a variety of wellness topics like clean eating, healthy blood sugar balances, mental clarity and steps to a healthy detox. Each series is accompanied by a seven-day challenge.

Customers who attend the in-person and virtual classes will receive a $5 coupon per class and a customized coupon book for select Natural Grocers Brand products.

