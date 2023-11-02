Natural Grocers Hits 45-Store Milestone in Colorado

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc., is putting the finishing touches on its latest store in Loveland, Colo. Set to open on Nov. 15, this is the grocer’s 45th location in its home state and is centrally located in a revitalized area of the city.

Shoppers can check out the new store at 745 N. Lincoln Avenue just in time to stock up for Thanksgiving and the holidays. As with other Natural Grocers markets, the Loveland store is stocked with a variety of healthy and fresh foods and beverages, in addition to everyday essentials and items within health and beauty categories. The design reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability, with energy-saving features like non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting.

Natural Grocers reported that the Loveland location is opening after 10 years of planning. “We look forward to bringing nutritious food to Loveland and its surrounding communities at prices they can afford — one of the main principles Natural Grocers was founded on in 1955 and that we continue to uphold today,” said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing for Natural Grocers. “The Loveland area offers that perfect Colorado mix of front range and rural living. Folks here are interested in where their food comes from and are familiar with the process.”

The Nov. 15 grand opening will begin at 8:20 a.m. with a check presentation to the Food Bank for Larimer County and a ribbon-ceremony with the store manager and other community leaders. The doors will open to customers promptly at 8:27 a.m., and the first shoppers that day can take advantage of several discounts, giveaways, samples and contests. Natural Grocers is also giving away mystery gift cards to the first 150 shoppers and handing out alpaca wool ponchos to the first 250 customers.

Some specials last through the holiday season. From the opening date to Dec. 31, members of the retailer’s rewards program can get exclusive pricing on items like grass-fed ground beef, organic avocadoes, store brand organic coffee and more.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Natural Grocers, which unveiled another new store in Kennewick, Wash., on Oct. 25 and showed off a remodeled location in Norman, Okla., on Nov. 2.

In other companywide news, the retailer is kicking off its second annual in-store holiday fundraiser for its food bank partners. Natural Grocers announced that the campaign will extend through Dec. 31 and complements its ongoing “Bring Your Own Bag” program that enables customers who bring their own reusable bags to donate five cents per shopping trip to area food banks.

Family-operated Natural Grocers operates more than 165 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Natural Grocers one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.